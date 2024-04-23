Heatwave: Regional Meteorological Centre issues warning for Tamil Nadu

CHENNAI: The Regional Meteorological Centre on Tuesday issued warning for Tamil Nadu, that heat waves may occur in the state.

It is reported that due to the increasing heat in Tamil Nadu, general public is experiencing an uncomfortable environment during daytime.

The intensity of the heat during summer is expected to be severe, leading to the public being advised to avoid going out.

According to a Daily Thanthi report, the Meteorological Department has issued a yellow alert in five states including Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Odisha, Uttar Pradesh, and Bihar for the occurrence of heat waves.

It is reported that Erode is ranked third among cities in India with the highest occurrence of heat waves. Bhubaneswar in Odisha is at the first place and in the second place is Kadapa in Andhra Pradesh.