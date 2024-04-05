Heatwave: Maximum temperature to cross 40 degree Celsius at many places in Tamil Nadu

CHENNAI: Various parts of north and coastal Tamil Nadu, including Chennai, are expected to record a rise in maximum temperature to more than 40 degree Celsius in the coming days.

On Thursday, Meenambakkam weather station recorded 38.1 degree Celsius (100 degree Fahrenheit), which is likely to reach 40 degree Celsius in the next two days.

The heat is more oppressive in other parts of the State, with five districts recording more than 40 degree Celsius in the last few days. Of them, Erode district is the worst, recording 41.2 degree Celsius for four consecutive days.

According to weathermen, dry weather is "very likely" to prevail over Tamil Nadu, with the maximum temperature surging by 2 to 3 degree Celsius more than normal because of wind discontinuity over the sea.

The Meteorological Department has forecasted that the north interior districts are likely to record 41 degree Celsius for the next two days. Many areas in coastal and hilly regions are likely to experience soaring heat, with the maximum temperature ranging from 37 to 39 degree Celsius.

The Regional Meteorological Centre, Chennai, has already issued a warning that heatwave conditions are likely to prevail over the state where the maximum temperature will go up by 4 - 5 degree Celsius above normal in some weather stations from April to June. As far as Chennai and suburbs are concerned, the maximum temperature will record around 37 to 38 degree Celsius for the next two days.

A weather blogger commented that a few places in the north Tamil Nadu and west of Chennai might record 40 degree Celsius for the next four days. Also, west Tamil Nadu, including Erode, Dharmapuri, Coimbatore and Salem districts, might see soaring heat and the maximum temperature will be around 41 to 42 degree Celsius.