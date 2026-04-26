Heatwave impact: Centre imposes curbs on firecracker production in Sivakasi belt

CHENNAI: With temperatures rising ahead of the Agni Nakshatram (peak summer) period beginning May 4, the Centre has imposed restrictions on firecracker manufacturing in key hubs such as Virudhunagar, Sattur and Sivakasi.
Officials from the Petroleum and Explosives Safety Organisation (PESO) have directed factory operators to complete chemical mixing work during early morning hours. Highly hazardous mixing processes must be carried out only between 6 am and 10 am to minimise risks amid extreme heat conditions, said a Daily Thanthi report.
As part of the safety measures, units have been instructed not to engage workers in production activities between 11 am and 3 pm. Strict adherence to safety protocols within factory premises has also been mandated.
Authorities have further directed manufacturers to maintain records of bulk buyers, including identity details, to ensure traceability. Any violation of these norms could lead to recommendations for cancellation of licences.
The move comes in the wake of a recent explosion at a private firecracker unit in Kattanarpatti near Virudhunagar on April 19, in which 25 workers lost their lives. Officials have stressed the need for heightened precautions to prevent such tragedies during the peak summer season.