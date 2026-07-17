Heatwave forces TNPDCL to retain additional manpower till August-end

CHENNAI: With the prolonged heatwave continuing to drive electricity demand to record levels and increase the number of distribution faults, the Tamil Nadu Power Distribution Corporation Limited (TNPDCL) has extended the engagement of additional outsourced manpower till August 31 to ensure faster restoration of power supply across the State.
The corporation has issued orders extending the deployment of additional manpower by another 46 days from July 17 to August 31.
The workers were initially engaged from June 2 to July 16 to handle power supply disruptions caused by soaring electricity demand during the summer. However, with heatwave conditions persisting and power consumption remaining unusually high, the utility has decided to continue the arrangement.
In recent weeks, Tamil Nadu has been recording unprecedented daily energy consumption as soaring temperatures have led to increased use of air conditioners, coolers and other appliances. The surge in demand has put pressure on the distribution network, resulting in frequent transformer failures, feeder faults and localised power outages, particularly in urban areas.
Under the revised deployment plan, 30 personnel each will be stationed in 15 high-load sections in north Chennai, including Vysarpadi, MKB Nagar, Krishnamoorthy Nagar, KKD Nagar, MR Nagar, Madhavaram-I, Sembium, Kodungaiyur, Gandhi Nagar, Perambur East, Villivakkam, ICF, Ayanavaram, Tagore Nagar and SIDCO Nagar.
All other sections in the Chennai and Kancheepuram regions will receive 10 personnel each, while hill sections such as the Nilgiris, Yercaud, Kodaikanal and Thalavady will be allotted eight personnel each. The remaining operation and maintenance sections across the State will have six personnel each.
TNPDCL has identified 2,854 operation and maintenance sections across Tamil Nadu, with a total deployment of 18,838 outsourced personnel every day. The corporation has estimated the expenditure for the 46-day extension at Rs 114.73 crore.
The utility has also retained the enhanced daily wage of Rs 1,324 per worker, including employer EPF contribution, safety equipment, contractor overheads and GST, to ensure adequate availability of skilled manpower for emergency restoration work.
The corporation has instructed field engineers to engage manpower only through licensed contractors with EPF, ESI and GST registrations and to maintain detailed records of deployment and restoration works to ensure accountability and timely execution of fault rectification.