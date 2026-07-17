Heatwave forces TNPDCL to retain additional manpower till August-end

The corporation has issued orders extending the deployment of additional manpower by another 46 days from July 17 to August 31.

The workers were initially engaged from June 2 to July 16 to handle power supply disruptions caused by soaring electricity demand during the summer. However, with heatwave conditions persisting and power consumption remaining unusually high, the utility has decided to continue the arrangement.

In recent weeks, Tamil Nadu has been recording unprecedented daily energy consumption as soaring temperatures have led to increased use of air conditioners, coolers and other appliances. The surge in demand has put pressure on the distribution network, resulting in frequent transformer failures, feeder faults and localised power outages, particularly in urban areas.