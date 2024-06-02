Heatwave effect: Icecream vendor in Rameswaram collapses and dies due to extreme heat

CHENNAI: Amid the ongoing heatwave, a North Indian icecream vendor died due to heatstroke while he was working, in Rameswaram on Saturday.

According to a Thanthi TV report, the severe heat caused Nafees Mohammed to collapse. Though he was immediately admitted to Rameswaram General Hospital, the doctors there declared him brought dead.

The report said his body would be taken to his home town Uttar Pradesh after the legal formalities are over.

One month ago, a similar incident happened when a construction worker from Uttar Pradesh died due to heatstroke while being engaged in construction work in Kancheepuram.