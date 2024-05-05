Heatwave effects: Construction worker dies of heatstroke in Chennai, another hospitalised

CHENNAI: Amidst the ongoing heatwave, a construction worker from Uttar Pradesh died due to heatstroke on Sunday while being engaged in construction work in Kanchipuram. He was brought dead to the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital (RGGGH).

Dr E Theranirajan, dean of RGGGH, said that the worker, a labourer at a construction site in Kanchipuram, had fallen unconscious at his workplace after suffering a heatstroke. He was taken to a private hospital and was later referred to the RGGGH where doctors declared him brought dead.

Notably, a separate ward has been set up at the RGGGH for heat-related injuries.

In another incident, a construction worker was taken to the RGGGH after he suffered a heatstroke.

The worker was employed at a construction site near the Minjur bypass. He had complained of various symptoms such as heat cramps, sweating, and giddiness. He was taken to a private hospital in the vicinity and was found to have multiple issues including renal problems and other comorbidities.



He was later referred to the RGGGH where he is being treated currently.

Dean E Theranirajan said that the patient was stable now. He had suffered a heatstroke and is being evaluated for other health parameters, he added.

