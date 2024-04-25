Heatwave: CM Stalin holds consultation meet

CHENNAI: Taking note of the Indian Meteorological Department’s warning that the interior districts of north Tamil Nadu would experience extreme heat and heatwaves for the next five days, Chief Minister Stalin issued instructions to officials directing them to take appropriate measures to mitigate the public’s suffering.

He also urged the people to follow the advices and directions issued by the officials in this regard.

In a statement, Stalin said he had held a review meeting with officials on Wednesday, during which the officials from the State Disaster Management Authority and all State government departments were told to work together.

The hundreds of primary health centres and other healthcare facilities at all levels have been told to be prepared to handle extreme heat-related illnesses. These facilities have adequate stock of oral rehydration solutions and various medicines required to treat heatstroke.

The officials should ensure that sufficient quantity of drinking water is provided for those working in open spaces like factories, construction work, quarrying and road construction. Wherever possible, the working hours should be changed to reduce the workers being exposed to the harsh sun for long hours.

The Forest Department was told to take measures to prevent the spread of forest fires, and provide adequate quantum of water for wildlife. Intensive patrolling should be undertaken to prevent unauthorised entry of mountaineers into the forest.

To create awareness among the dangers of heatwave and risk of heatstroke, field workers have been told to distribute pamphlets and explain it to the people using video footage.