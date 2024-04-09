Heat wave: RMC issues yellow warning in TN for the next two days

CHENNAI: The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) on Tuesday issued a yellow alert in the state for the next two days as the temperature soared above 40 degree Celsius in various parts of Tamil Nadu.

The official stated that there would be an increase of up to four degrees from the normal temperature in the coming days.

Due to wind discontinuity from north Coastal Andhra Pradesh to south Tamil Nadu now runs from north Gujarat to south Tamil Nadu across the cyclonic circulation over Madhya Maharashtra and Interior Karnataka at 0.9 km above mean sea level.

Under its influence, a yellow warning has been issued for Tamil Nadu as the heat wave is very likely to prevail over north Tamil Nadu for the next two days.

The maximum temperature is likely to increase by 2-4 degree Celsius above normal at north interior Tamil Nadu and the rest of the state night witnesses a surge by 2-3 degree Celsius than usual.

Due to high temperatures and humid conditions, hot and discomfort weather is likely in isolated pockets over Tamil Nadu during the next five days.

As heat waves prevail over the state and warnings issued, the meteorological department has given an advisory for the people. People are advised to avoid strenuous activities when the outside temperature is high. Avoid working outside between 12 noon and 3 pm.

Drink sufficient water and as often as possible, even if not thirsty. Also, use ORS, homemade drinks like lassi, torani (rice water), lemon water, buttermilk which helps to re-hydrate the body. For those who work outside, use a hat or an umbrella and also use a damp cloth on your head, neck, face and limbs.

According to RMC, in the last 24 hours heat wave conditions prevailed over interior districts of Tamil Nadu including Karur Paramathi, Dharmapuri and Madurai areas of Interior Tamil Nadu.

The maximum temperature was generally above normal by 2 - 5 degree Celsius over most pockets in the plains of interior Tamil Nadu.