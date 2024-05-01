Heat wave: Aavin packed buttermilk sale increases by 30 per cent

CHENNAI: State-run Aavin on Wednesday informed that the sale of packed buttermilk has increased 30 per cent in April, 2024.

According to Aavin officials, While, in April, 2023, 30,000 bottles of buttermilk sold per day, 40,000 bottles of buttermilk were sold per day last month (April, 2024).

Due to the scorching summer, the packed buttermilk sale has increased 30 per cent this year, they added.

Similarly, the sale of packet buttermilk has also increased.

"While 10,000 packets were sold in April, 2023, 18,000 packets were sold per day in April, 2024," officials said.

Subsequently, the Aavin is taking steps to increase production as there will be more demand in the coming days.