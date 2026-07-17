Heat to intensify across Tamil Nadu for next five days: RMC

According to a Maalaimalar report, the weather department said the heat is expected to intensify from Friday (July 17) and persist until July 21. In Chennai, the maximum temperature is likely to hover around 37-38 degrees Celsius during the period.

Humid conditions likely

The RMC said coastal Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal are likely to experience discomfort due to the combined effect of high temperatures and increased humidity.

In Chennai, the sky is expected to remain partly cloudy during this period. Moderate rain accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning is likely at isolated places during the evening or night hours.

Rain likely in select districts

Meanwhile, light to moderate rainfall has been forecast at isolated places over the Western Ghats districts and parts of north Tamil Nadu, including the north coastal districts.

The weather department has advised the public to take necessary precautions against the prevailing heat, particularly during the afternoon hours, while humid conditions are expected to continue along the coast.