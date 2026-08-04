Heat pushes power demand in Tamil Nadu to record July high

Unlike previous years, when Tamil Nadu's all-time peak demand or energy consumption is typically recorded during the summer months of March or April, this year's records were set in July, underscoring the impact of persistent heat and delayed monsoon cooling.

Official data show the State recorded an all-time high peak power demand of 21,724 MW on July 14, while daily energy consumption touched a record 475.447 million units (MU) on July 17, reflecting sustained demand for cooling across households, commercial establishments and industries.

The State's monthly electricity consumption rose to 13,807 MU in July, up 11.5 per cent from 12,382 MU in the corresponding month last year. Peak demand for the month increased 7.8 per cent, from 20,152 MW in July 2025 to 21,724 MW this year, the highest year-on-year increase among the four months from April to July.

The surge was not driven by a handful of peak days but by consistently elevated demand throughout the month.