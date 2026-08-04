Heat pushes power demand in Tamil Nadu to record July high

CHENNAI: A prolonged spell of above-normal temperatures, unusually warm nights and a weak southwest monsoon pushed Tamil Nadu's electricity demand to unprecedented levels in July, with the State setting new records in both peak power demand and daily energy consumption despite the monsoon season.
Unlike previous years, when Tamil Nadu's all-time peak demand or energy consumption is typically recorded during the summer months of March or April, this year's records were set in July, underscoring the impact of persistent heat and delayed monsoon cooling.
Official data show the State recorded an all-time high peak power demand of 21,724 MW on July 14, while daily energy consumption touched a record 475.447 million units (MU) on July 17, reflecting sustained demand for cooling across households, commercial establishments and industries.
The State's monthly electricity consumption rose to 13,807 MU in July, up 11.5 per cent from 12,382 MU in the corresponding month last year. Peak demand for the month increased 7.8 per cent, from 20,152 MW in July 2025 to 21,724 MW this year, the highest year-on-year increase among the four months from April to July.
The surge was not driven by a handful of peak days but by consistently elevated demand throughout the month.
Of the 31 days in July, daily electricity consumption went above the 400 MU mark on 30 days, including 14 days when consumption crossed 450 MU. Compared to last July's average consumption of 399 MU, July 2026 saw 12 per cent rise to 445 MU and consumption did not fall below 382 MU.
The peak demand followed a similar pattern. The state's load crossed 20,000 MW on 26 days, including 14 days above 21,000 MW, before touching record 21,724 MW on July 14. Even the month's lowest peak demand stood at 17,918 MW.
In contrast, during July 2025, daily energy consumption exceeded 400 MU on only 19 days, with the highest reaching 434 MU and the monthly average at 399 MU. Peak demand crossed the 20,000 MW mark only once, while the month's lowest daily peak was 14,876 MW.
The State also surpassed official projections in the Load Generation Balance Report. Against an estimated July peak demand of 20,619 MW and energy requirement of 13,193 MU, actual demand reached 21,724 MW and 13,807 MU.
VR Durai, head, Regional Weather Forecasting Centre at the Regional Meteorological Centre, said that July 2026 was the second warmest July in Tamil Nadu in over three decades.
"Normally, July is cooler than June after the onset of the southwest monsoon. This year, the El Niño conditions, coupled with a weak monsoon, resulted in unusually high daytime temperatures and persistently warm nights through much of the month," he said.
The unusual weather pattern reduced the cooling effect normally experienced after sunset, particularly in interior districts, while coastal regions experienced high humidity along with elevated night temperatures. "People would have relied on air-conditioners for longer hours to get relief from the sustained heat," Durai said.
The TNPDCL said the prolonged heat significantly increased the use of air conditioners, refrigerators and other cooling appliances, keeping electricity demand elevated despite the monsoon.
The trend reflects a steady increase in electricity demand throughout the summer. Peak demand rose to 21,326 MW from 20,148 MW in April, to 19,787 MW from 19,416 MW in May and to 21,233 MW from 19,976 MW in June compared with the corresponding months last year.
Monthly energy consumption also increased steadily from 11,892 MU to 12,922 MU in April, 11,332 MU to 12,400 MU in May and 11,514 MU to 12,456 MU in June before touching a record 13,807 MU from 12,382 MU in July, compared to last year's corresponding periods.
Aided by robust wind and solar power generation, which enabled the state to meet higher load without major supply disruptions, the grid remained stable despite unprecedented demands, the officials said.