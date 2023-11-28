Heartfelt gratitude to brave rescue teams: Stalin after 41 workers rescued from Silkyara tunnel

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Tuesday heaved a sigh of relief at the successful rescue of 41 workers trapped in Uttarkashi tunnel over a fortnight ago.

In a message posted on “X” page late Tuesday night, Stalin said, “Relieved to hear that all 41 workers trapped in the Uttarkashi tunnel collapse have been successfully rescued after 17 challenging days.”

“Heartfelt gratitude to the brave rescue teams and rat-hole miners for their relentless efforts in the Silkyara tunnel rescue.

Wishing strength and resilience to the 41 courageous workers and their families,” he added.

Relieved to hear that all 41 workers trapped in the #Uttarkashi tunnel collapse have been successfully rescued after 17 challenging days.



Heartfelt gratitude to the brave rescue teams and rat-hole miners for their relentless efforts in the #Silkyara tunnel rescue.



Wishing… — M.K.Stalin (@mkstalin) November 28, 2023

41 workers were trapped inside the Silkyara tunnel in Uttarkashi since November 12 after a portion of the under-construction tunnel caved in.



The debris falling in the 60-metre stretch on the Silkyara side of the tunnel trapped the 41 workers inside the structure.