Hearing a PIL, the court directed Centre to verify the status of outlets Identify petrol bunks sans lease licence: Madras High Court

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court has directed the Union Government to submit a list of petrol bunks operating in Tamil Nadu without renewal of the underlying land leases.
A Public Interest Litigation (PIL) was filed by advocate VBR Menon, seeking a direction to the Union Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas to issue appropriate circulars mandating verification of land ownership and lease status at the time of grant and renewal of licences for petrol bunks.
When the matter was taken up for hearing before a Division Bench comprising Chief Justice MM Shrivastava and Justice G Arul Murugan, the petitioner alleged that several petrol bunks continue to operate even after the expiry of the lease period relating to the land.
Under the applicable statutory provisions, upon expiry of the land lease, the licence granted to the petrol bunk would be liable to cancellation.
However, a representation submitted seeking action to ensure verification of lease renewals had not been considered by the authorities.
After hearing the submissions, the Bench directed the Union Government to place before the Court a list of those outlets in the State of Tamil Nadu where the lease has expired and has not been renewed. It will also clearly state whether any action has been taken in the matter to seek enforcement of the law by directing the licensees to ensure renewal of the lease.
The respondents shall also collect information from each of those licensees whose lease has expired as to whether they have received any notice of eviction and whether any suit for eviction has been instituted against them, and adjourned the matter to March 11.