Healthcare facilities improved in TN, says Ma Subramanian

CHENNAI: Healthcare facilities have developed in Tamil Nadu recently and the total number of in-patients in government medical college hospitals has increased from 1.30 crore to 1.41 crore, health minister Ma Subramanian said on Wednesday initiated Rapid immunization skill enhancement (RISE) for health workers, and preventive measures for measles-rubella in TN.

While addressing the media, the health minister stated that 11 new medical colleges were inaugurated in Virudhunagar, Namakkal, the Nilgiris, Tirupattur, Tiruvallur, Nagapattinam, Dindigul, Kallakurichi, Ariyalur, Ramanathapuram, and Krishnagiri in January 2022, and recently another medical college opened in Tirupur district with 500 bedded facility.



The construction work of four more hospitals is in progress in Namakkal, Nagapattinam, Ramanathapuram, and Ooty the work is likely to be completed and inaugurated soon.



"The medical infrastructure in Tamil Nadu is developing rapidly, in the last two years at least over 750 primary health centers, and urban health centers have been established. The number of in-patients in government medical colleges in the state in 2021 – 2022 has increased from 1.30 crore to 1.41 crore," added Subramanian.



Talking about the National Medical Commission (NMC) reports on government medical colleges and hospitals in Chennai, Tiruchy, and Dharmapuri, the minister stated that in Government Stanley Medical College and Hospital, at least 379 people were given hearing aids, liver transplantation has been done in 11 patients, and 266 patients underwent a kidney transplant last year.



"During the inspection conducted by NMC, the report mentioned that the doctors' manual attendance was not properly maintained at the hospital. Also, the CCTV cameras in the medical college hospital were not in use it is such a threat to the administration where thousands of people visit for treatment. The issues will be fixed at the earliest," said the health minister.

In addition, the health minister and health secretary Gagandeep Singh Bedi will meet the Union Health Minister to discuss the medical infrastructural development in the State.

