Health secy reviews arrangements for Kalaignar Centenary International Medical conference

CHENNAI: More than 20 committees have been formed with various senior officers of the state health department to conduct the Kalaignar Centenary International Medical Conference jointly organized by Tamil Nadu Government and Tamil Nadu Dr MGR Medical University from January 19 to January 21. A review meeting was held in this regard on Saturday at the university.

Health secretary Gagandeep Singh Bedi and Vice-Chancellor of the Tamil Nadu Dr MGR Medical University Dr K Narayanaswamy conducted a review meeting on Saturday. The conference, themed as "Future of Medicine" will be held at the Chennai Trade Center and co-ordinated by the Vice-Chancellor.

Health secretary Gagandeep Singh Bedi said that the three day conference will see a participation of medical students, and professors to conduct various sessions on medical topics and treatment methods. He said that such a conference is being held for the first time in the State. The topics on advancements in medical infrastructure, facilities, equipment and treatment methods across various specialities will be held at the conference.

The officials from several departments including the Director of Indian Medicine and Department of Homeopathy, Director of National Health Mission, Director of Medical Education and Research, deans, professors, and doctors are supervising the progress of the work regarding the conference.

Health minister Ma Subramanian had earlier said that the conference will bring together doctors and medical experts from across the globe. A website has been created exclusively for the conference.

The health secretary reviewed the work being undertaken by the various committees and he instructed the coordinators to carry out the work efficiently. They have been asked to arrange for adequate facilities, as required for journalists and mediapersons.