Health Minister Ma Subramanian awards students for best research papers

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Dr MGR Medical University, convened a University level Research Day, exclusively for MBBS students recently, and the participating students were awarded for the research papers on Monday.

Health Minister Ma Subramanian addressed the first-of-its-kind event by a medical university in the country.

The Research Day, conducted on 26 September 2023, was themed "Climate Change-The Health Perspective" and witnessed a series of pre-event hands-on-training workshops that highlighted the issues of initiating research study, testing, and real-time estimation of viral load. It was attended by 84 students from more than 30 medical colleges affiliated with the University.

Out of the 558 students from 42 Medical Colleges affiliated with the University, 204 students were selected through preliminary rounds, and 64 students were honoured in recognition of their performance. With regards to original research, out of the 114 abstracts submitted, 12 were selected for oral-podium presentation while 19 were selected for poster presentation.

The winning research papers focused on the Lowering of Caesarean Section Rates in Hospitals and genetic markers for therapeutic resistance in Bladder Cancer-Tissue Iron content in Pressure wounds.

The Health Minister addressed the gathering and said that the purpose of the University Research Day is to encourage the research skills of junior medical students.

An amount of Rs 20 lakh will be awarded to the best-selected research paper for quality research.

A high-level committee of various technical experts has been constituted by the university to assist the students in their research work, he said.