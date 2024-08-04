Health minister inspects construction of building housing dormitory and mess at Egmore ICH

CHENNAI: State health minister Ma Subramanian on Sunday inspected the construction of a building housing a dormitory and mess for attendants at the Institute of Child Health and Hospital for Children in Egmore.

The building is being built at a cost of Rs 5.89 crore and is funded by the Kalaignar Memorial International Marathon, the Greater Chennai Corporation, and the National Urban Livelihoods Mission (NULM).

The minister stated that the construction work, which began with the funds raised from the Kalaignar Memorial International Marathon held in 2022, is progressing well.

The building, spread over 14,262 square feet, will have four floors with 25 beds on each floor along with facilities like a kitchen, a toilet, and a bathroom. The ground floor will have a dining hall that can accommodate 100 people at a time.

Ma Subramanian also announced that a special block for cancer treatment, being constructed at a cost of Rs 6.17 crore, will be inaugurated by the Minister for Youth Welfare and Sports Development Udhayanidhi Stalin, on August 7 at the Kasturba Gandhi Hospital for Women and Children.

Besides this, several government hospitals will also get medical equipment donated by Infosys, which will be handed over by Udhayanidhi. The IT giant has donated medical equipment worth Rs 30 crore, of which Rs 10 crore worth of equipment will be given to the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital and Rs 20 crore worth of equipment will be given to the Kasturba Gandhi Hospital.

The state health minister said that the registration fee collected during the Kalaignar Memorial International Marathon, amounting to Rs 3.42 crore, will be used to construct a special building for cancer surgery at the Royapettah Government Hospital in Chennai. An additional Rs 6.85 crore has been allotted by the state government to construct the building. The total cost of the project will amount to Rs 10.27 crore. The construction work is expected to begin soon, he added.

Earlier, Udhayanidhi Stalin had announced that a Critical Care Unit would soon be constructed at the Royapettah GH at a cost Rs 35 crore