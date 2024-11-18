Health Minister inaugurates medical infrastructure facilities at Tirunelveli GH

MADURAI: Minister of Health and Family Welfare Ma Subramanian on Sunday launched medical infrastructure facilities and new blocks at a cost of Rs 1.75 crore at Tirunelveli Government Medical College Hospital.

The Minister inaugurated the newly constructed 23-bed pay ward, which is set up at Rs 1.10 crore, among other facilities.

Meanwhile, the first of its kind ‘Pink Zone’ block with five rooms comprising various facilities in the State was opened in the hospital. The block was set up at a cost of Rs15 lakh for the benefit of doctors, nurses, healthcare workers and students, who could utilise the facility, sources said.

Subramanian said initially the pay ward facility was introduced in Rajaji Hospital, Chennai and after Chief Minister MK Stalin took the helm, similar facilities were provided in Salem, Madurai, Coimbatore, Pollachi, Kumbakonam, Erode, Super Specialty Hospital in Guindy, National Centre of Ageing, Guindy and in Tiruvannamalai.

Further, he said works are on to establish pay ward facilities in ten more government hospitals in Kanniyakumari, Thanjavur, Dharmapuri, Villupuram,

Pudukottai, Cuddalore, Kanchipuram, Perambalur, Tenkasi and Kovilpatti.

Advanced facilities to the tune of Rs 13.75 crore have been established in the Tirunelveli hospital since Stalin took charge.

Five more medical blocks were being constructed at Rs 104.69 crore in the hospital.

Moreover, 34 medical infrastructure works are under way in parts of Tirunelveli district at Rs 64.78 crore.

Collector KP Karthikeyan, Tirunelveli MP C Robert Bruce, Dean of the Medical College C Revathi Balan, District Health

Officer Geetha Rani, Joint Director of Health Services Latha and others were present during the programme.