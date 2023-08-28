Health minister inaugurates ART center at govt hospital

CHENNAI: Health minister Ma Subramanian inaugurated a center for Anti Retroviral Therapy (ART) combined medical treatment for people affected with HIV infection at Omandurar Government Medical College Hospital, at a cost of Rs 32.5 lakhs. Additionally, a new blood purification center with 5 blood purification units was also inaugurated.

Around 300 HIV positive persons will benefit from the ART centre with free ART combination medical treatment. The treatment for occasional ailments, HIV testing, immune system testing and other tests and treatments will also be provided at the center.

In Tamil Nadu, about 30 lakh people and 12 lakh expectant mothers are being tested for HIV free of cost every year. So far 1,28,324 lakh HIV patients have been given free ART combined medical treatment in Tamil Nadu, the minister said. While India's HIV prevalence is 0.22 percent, Tamil Nadu's HIV prevalence has been reduced to -0.17 percent.

There are 2,976 detection centers, 68 ART integrated medical treatment centers and 34 recreational centers are operating in Tamil Nadu for the benefit of people affected by HIV infection at an annual cost of Rs 2.41 crore.

The minister said that for early detection of kidney failure of patients, renal sparing therapy is being used at the hospital at a cost of Rs 2 crore. It has already been launched in all the rural primary health centers and sub-health centers as part of a study. A total of 5,93,094 people have benefited including 5,09,664 people in primary health centers and 83,430 people in sub health centers so far since July 10. Currently, trials have been started for implementation in urban areas.

He said that 50 blood purification equipments have been planned to be installed at a cost of Rs 3.25 crore in Government Medical College Hospitals. As part of the scheme, blood purification units have been launched at a cost of Rs 32.5 lakhs at the Omandurar Government Medical College and Hospital. Several other facilities were also inaugurated by the minister.