Health Minister hands over Rs 20 lakh solatium to family of electrocuted worker

CHENNAI: Health Minister M Subramanian on Sunday handed over a cheque for Rs 20 lakh to the family of R Varalakshmi, a cleanliness worker who died of electrocution while cleaning the streets in Kannagi Nagar.

The solatium comprised Rs 10 lakh each from the Tamil Nadu Power Distribution Corporation Limited (TNPDCL) and Urbaser Sumeet, the private conservancy firm that employed her. The Minister said the DMK party would take care of the educational expenses of her two children.

He added that, on the instructions of Chief Minister MK Stalin, Urbaser Sumeet would provide employment to Varalakshmi’s husband as a supervisor to ensure the family’s livelihood.

On allegations of negligence against TNPDCL, the Minister said a meeting would soon be held with officials of TNPDCL, the Greater Chennai Corporation and the Tamil Nadu Urban Habitat Development Board to address residents’ grievances and improve amenities in Kannagi Nagar.

Varalakshmi, attached to the Sholinganallur zone, died on Saturday morning after she accidentally stepped on a live wire submerged in stagnant rainwater during street-cleaning operations.

