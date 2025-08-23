Leaking power cable in stagnant water kills cleanliness worker in Chennai

CHENNAI: A cleanliness worker with Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) was electrocuted while cleaning the streets in Kannagi Nagar on Saturday.

The deceased was identified as R Varalakshmi, also a resident of Kannagi Nagar. Police said that Varalakshmi was working on Kannagi Nagar 11th street, unmindful of the electric wire submerged in the stagnant rain water and stepped onto the water leading to the incident.

Hearing the woman's screams, her co-workers and public rushed to her aid and moved her to a hospital where she was declared as brought dead.

The incident happened around 5 am on Saturday. Social activist Jayaram Venkatesan of Arappor Iyakkam condemned the authorities for not acting on the complaints from the public regarding the electric lines dangling dangerously and appealed to the government to issue Rs 1 crore compensation to the victim's family.