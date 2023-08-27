Health Min opens 500-bed facility in Ramnad GH

MADURAI: State Minister for Health and Family Welfare Ma Subramanian inaugurated a 500-bed facility at Ramanathapuram Government Medical College Hospital in the presence of State Minister for Backward Classes Welfare RS Rajakannappan on Saturday.

The facility was established in the hospital at a cost of Rs154.84 crore. After inaugurating, the Health Minister said since January 2022, 11 medical colleges were inaugurated across Tamil Nadu.

Over a period of two and half years under the Chief Minister Stalin-led regime, funds were provided to create the required infrastructure in Government medical colleges.

Additional beds were facilitated in such colleges in eight districts including Ramanathapuram.

Moreover, the Government headquarters hospital is being constructed at Paramakudi at a cost of Rs 57 crore.

In Ramanathapuram district alone, as many as 29 sub-health centres at Rs 7.39 crore, 16 primary health centres at Rs 5.43 crore, and additional medical care facilities at Rs 5.26 crore at Paramakudi GH have been established for the benefit of the needy.

Citing these, Subramanian said CM Stalin is focusing attention on creating more healthcare facilities and allocating adequate funds for the developments.

Listing out various schemes including ‘Makkalai Thedi Maruthuvam’ and ‘Innuyir Kappom Thittam’ launched by CM Stalin, Rajakannappan said Tamil Nadu is at the forefront of the healthcare delivery system.

Ramanathapuram MP, K Navaskani, Ramanathapuram MLA Katharbatcha Muthuramalingam, Paramakudi MLA S Murugesan, Deputy Director of Medical Education and Research, Chennai, Dr V Senthil Kumar, Ramanathapuram Collector B Vishnu Chandran, Dean of Ramanathapuram Government Medical College G Senthil Kumar and others were present, sources said.