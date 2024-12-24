TN health minister inaugurates conference on pharmaceuticals

CHENNAI: Health Minister Ma Subramanian inaugurated the national conference on Current Trends in Pharmaceuticals at the Tamil Nadu Dr MGR Medical University on Monday.

The medical conference was attended by 1,500 students, professors, renowned medical professionals and research scientists from around the globe. As many as 200 research papers were presented, showcasing cutting-edge advancements in pharmacology.

Health Minister said that Tamil Nadu has been at the forefront of medical innovation as India has emerged as a global leader in the pharmaceutical sector, with its medicines being exported to over 200 countries worldwide.

“The demand for Indian medicines has surged, with 40 per cent of generic medicines in the US being sourced from India, and 30 per cent being used in European countries,” he said.

Talking about Mudhalvar Marunthagam, he said that Tamil Nadu Medical Services Corporation is taking steps to procure 220 generic medicines to ensure their availability in all the 1,000 pharmacies.

The Minister said that 946 pharmacists in Tamil Nadu have received appointment orders for vacancies in 1,000 locations across the state. He said that the government has issued 24,000 appointments to medical professionals and facilitated over 34,000 transfers through counselling. An online recruitment process for 2,553 doctor vacancies will take place on January 5, 2025.

The Mudhalvar Marunthagam programme will be launched soon by the Chief Minister. The pharmacy store with a 110 sqft carpet area will be equipped with a refrigerator, air conditioner, computer with internet connection and setup with alphabetical boxes as per pharmacy standard operating protocols.

The Minister said that the United Nations has recognised Tamil Nadu for its outstanding performance in controlling non-communicable diseases and has received an award for providing Tuberculosis treatment and reducing deaths due to the same. He added that there are a limited number of government pharmacy colleges in the State, therefore, the government will take steps to increase the number of pharmacy colleges.