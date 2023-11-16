Health dept to depute mobile medical teams for Karthigai Deepam

CHENNAI: The state health department has made arrangements for the Karthigai Deepam Festival in Thiruvannamalai. The Directorate of Public Health and Preventive Medicine has deputed mobile medical teams and vector control teams.

The Deputy Director of Health Services have been informed to make necessary arrangements for medical camps, water chlorination and vector control activities for epidemic control during the Karthigai Deepam Festival for the pilgrims attending the festival.

A total of 39 mobile medical teams have been deputed in Villupuram, Kallakurichi, Vellore, Thirupathur, Krishnagiri and Cheyyar. The Deputy Director of Health Services in Tiruvannamalai has been instructed to depute from 25th November, 2023 to 27th November, 2023. DDHS Tiruvannamalai has been instructed to depute 15 water chlorination teams per zone in each of 4 zones in Tiruvannamalai.

A total of five vector control teams have also been deputed. The DDHS, Tiruvannamalai is instructed to coordinate with DDHS, Cheyyar, Vellore, Thirupathur, Chengalpattu, Ranipet, Kancheepuram and Cuddalore for deputation of vector control teams in these areas and support the logistics.

The officials have also been asked to coordinate with designated Officer, Food Safety Department, Tiruvannamalai for supervision of food quality, and ensure hygiene of foods supplied during the festival period in and around Tiruvannamalai and Girivalam path.