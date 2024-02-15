Health dept taking measures towards cancer prevention: Ma Su

CHENNAI: Health Minister Ma Subramanian and Minister of School Education Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi inaugurated the 7th Youth Health Mela, organized by Adyar Cancer Institute at Anna Centenary Library in Kotturpuram on Thursday.

They also released an awareness video called Listening Organs on the prevention of cancer.

The Adyar Cancer Institute organises the Youth Health Mela every year to spread awareness against the use of tobacco, Pan masala, and Gutkha.

The Health Minister recalled the contribution of Dr V Shantha towards the prevention of cancer and cancer care towards the patient.

The programme also highlighted various schemes implemented by the government towards cancer care.

The awareness programme was focused on creating awareness among school and college students stating that the incidence of cancer is increasing worldwide, and many programmes are being implemented to control it.

Health Minister said that a medical team from the State Health Department visited Japan, which has the most accurate diagnosis and treatment of cancer cases in the world recently and in the four districts of Tamil Nadu - namely Erode, Tirupattur, Ranipet, and Kanyakumari, studies are being conducted to thoroughly examine the people who are affected by cancer due to environmental factors, tannery waste and identify its effects.

The number of people to be tested is 54 lakh. So far, 4.5 lakh people have been fully examined and a few have been diagnosed with cervical cancer, and breast cancer and are being treated.

He said that a Cancer Hospital is being constructed in Kancheepuram at a cost of Rs 218 crores and will be inaugurated soon.

"The government has also set up PET CT scan centers at a cost of Rs 12 crore each at five new centers in the State. The State has also banned Gutka to prevent the rise in cancer cases. The measures are being undertaken in cooperation with the schools and colleges and action is being taken against those found to be selling Gutka and banned tobacco products," the Minister said.