Health dept organises 10,000 medical camps across TN for fever, dengue detection

CHENNAI: Health minister Ma Subramanian inaugurated the special medical camp for early detection of fever cases and vector borne diseases in Kodambakkam on Sunday. As many as 10,000 medical camps are being conducted across the State.

The minister urged the public to make use of the fever camps and benefit from them.

The monsoon special camps will be held across Tamil Nadu for 10 weeks. With a rise in the cases of fever and dengue cases since the last few months, the department has intensified the vigil against mosquito borne diseases.

The department has also organised joint meeting of various service departments and with the medical officers at the district level. The minister said that every year during the northeast monsoon and southwest monsoon, the prevalence of monsoon diseases such as dengue, malaria, chikungunya and diarrhoeal diseases increases.

"This mainly occurs due to the sporadic rainfall and local government bodies are also taking necessary measures to prevent the incidence of dengue. All the District Headquarters Hospitals, Medical College hospitals have a separate ward for dengue patients.

He said that the total number of dengue cases so far is 5,896 and there are about 607 people who are receiving treatment in hospitals till date. As many as seven deaths have been reported in the State in the last ten months, including one reported in Thanjavur yesterday.

"The tests for dengue are being conducted by the state health department and a total of 3,00,093 people have been tested so far and about 2,65,834 people wer tested for dengue last year last year and 1,73,099 people were tested in 2021. Since the detection of dengue in these ten months, more than three lakh tests have been carried out, which is the maximum number of tests so far," he said.

The medical camps will be conducted on every Sunday starting from Sunday till 31st December and it will be held from 9 am to 4 pm.