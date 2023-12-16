Health dept in touch with Singapore & Kerala health authorities over Covid-19: Ma Su

CHENNAI: Health Minister Ma Subramanian on Saturday said that there is no need to panic and about 98 percent of the population in the State has been vaccinated against Covid. Thus, the immunity against the infection is prevalent among the people of Tamilnadu.

The cases of Covid-19 are increasing in several parts of the State and since the recent spread in Singapore due to JN.1 variant.

The Minister said that the State Health Department has contacted the Singapore health department to understand the risk factors of the recent variant.

"The Singapore health authorities have informed that those infected recover within three or four days. The main symptoms are cough and cold. About 280 people have been diagnosed with Covid-19 in Kerala on Friday. The Director of Public Health and Preventive Medicine is also in touch with the health department authorities in Kerala. The impact of the infection is moderate, and the infected people recover within 4 days," the Minister said.