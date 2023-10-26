Health department to create awareness among school children on climate change

CHENNAI: In a move to create awareness among the school children about climate change and climate change induced diseases, the health department has instructed the deputy directors of health services to conduct IEC (Information, Education and Communication) activities till October 28.

According to a circular issued by the director of health and preventive medicine, the National Programme for Climate Change and Human Health (NPCCHH), on the occasion of the International Day of Climate Action, 2023, recommended health departments to participate in spreading awareness about health sector, community, and individual level climate actions with a focus on health, during October 24 to October 28.

"Health and Wellness Centres, Jan Arogya Samitis, Panchayat Raj Institutions, Village Health, Sanitation, and Nutrition Committees, and schools are good platforms for community-level campaigns. Health departments are encouraged to incorporate and implement Mission Life actions through awareness campaigns, " the circular said.

The National Programme on Climate Change and Human Health has prepared children-focused IEC posters highlighting actions on responsible waste management and paper usage, reducing energy consumption, conserving water, and opting for public transportation.

"Hence, all the Deputy Directors of Health Services are instructed to take necessary action in spreading awareness about health sector, community, and individual level climate actions with a focus on health among the school children during October 24-28, 2023 in their Health Unit Districts and to send the activity reports to the Directorate, " the circular directed.

It may be noted that the director of health and preventive medicine recently issued a circular to prevent Dengue and warned that there is a high probability of increased transmission of Dengue and other arbovirus diseases in 2023 and 2024 due to the El-Nino event.

The circular highlighted the dengue is a rapidly expanding climate-sensitive mosquito borne disease that has become a major public health concern in recent times.