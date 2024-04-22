Health department authorities on vigil to keep check on bird flu cases at Kerala bordering districts

CHENNAI: After the recent outbreak of the bird flu in Kerala, the bordering districts of Tamil Nadu are on strict vigil to prevent any spread of the infection.

The advisory of the Directorate of Public Health and Preventive Medicine is in place to ensure surveillance and control measures.

There have been reports of bird flu cases in Alappuzha, and as a precautionary measure, the Animal Husbandry Department and the state health department have increased surveillance in the Kerala bordering districts in the State. While there have been no cases of bird flu reported in Tamil Nadu, the inspection of poultry farms is being done.

Earlier, a similar outbreak was reported in Nellore, Andhra Pradesh in February this year.

Following the same, the Directorate of Public Health and Preventive Medicine had issued an advisory to be followed to avoid human infections and the same is in practice currently.

Since infected birds can transmit the virus to other birds and human beings through secretions, or excretions and contaminated products at the farm, it is important to identify the symptoms of fever, headache, myalgia, cough and shortness breath etc, in birds.

The advisory states that persons handling sick birds or who are in direct exposure to sick or dead birds, infected with bird flu, have a moderate risk of infection. People who are in charge of taking care for a patient or who are in close contact with patient at less than 1 metre distance, are at a high risk.

The treatment protocol for the moderate and high risk individuals includes treatment with Oseltamivir 75 mg once daily for 7-10 days.

The healthcare facilities are also keeping a check on the cases of bird flu and it's symptoms. The deputy directors have also been asked to work in close co-ordination with Animal Husbandry Department at the check posts.

The deaths of crows, ducks, chickens and other birds, should also be reported by the field staff to the Joint Director, read the advisory.