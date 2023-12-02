Health department asks DDHS to take preparatory measures in view of "Michaung"

CHENNAI: With the cyclone "Michaung" warning issued in Tamil Nadu, the Directorate of Public Health and Preventive Medicine has directed all the Deputy Director of Health Services to take necessary arrangements and preparatory measure to tackle the situation for the next two days.

The officials have been asked to deploy an adequate number of health personnel round the clock when cyclone or heavy rains are forecasted. The presence of the Rapid Medical Response team, consisting of Medical Officer, Staff Nurse, Village Health Nurses and health inspector with essential medicine for high risk and vulnerable low lying areas is mandatory.

The department stated that immediate health hazards include drowning, electrocution, injuries by debris, snake bite and animal or insect bite and respiratory diseases due to over crowding or COVID-19 and flu infections can appear. Meanwhile, water borne disease including Acute Diarrhoeal Diseases, Typhoid, hepatitis and leptospirosis, skin and eye infections can occur in the future.

Medical teams have been asked to be present in all Cyclone rescue shelters, with an adequate stock of medicines, disinfectants, insecticides for fogging, hygienic food, drinking water and sanitation facilities. The staff at Primary Health Centers have been asked to ensure availability and supply of emergency medicines, IV fluids, vaccines and beds in hospital.