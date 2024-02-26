Headquarters Secretary of TMC (M) TN Asokan tenders resignation from the party

CHENNAI: Exuding displeasure towards the Tamil Maanila Congress (Moopanar) leader GK Vasan's decision to join with the BJP-led NDA alliance, TN Ashokan, Headquarters Secretary of TMC (M) on Monday tendered his resignation from the primary membership and other positions of the party.

"GK Vasan's decision to contest the upcoming Lok Sabha polls with the BJP-led NDA alliance in this current political situation is not acceptable to me. With a heavy heart, I have decided to withdraw from TMC (M) with effect from today (26.02.2024). I kindly request you to accept my decision," he wrote in his resignation letter.

Earlier in the day, TMC Youth Wing president M Yuvaraja called on AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami at his Salem residence.

The Tamil Maanila Congress (M) led by former Union Minister GK Vasan on Monday (February 26) announced that it was joining the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

Meanwhile, on Sunday, A C Shanmugam, founder and president of New Justice Party (NJP) announced that his party will contest the ensuing Lok Sabha polls with the BJP-led NDA alliance in the state, adding that he will contest under the Lotus symbol of BJP.