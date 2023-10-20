Headmaster suspended for illegally selling teak trees on school campus

VANIYAMBADI: The headmaster of a Panchayat Union Primary School at Alangayam was placed under suspension on Wednesday for felling and allegedly selling teak trees on the school campus.

Headmaster Durai of the Panchayat Union Primary School was suspended by Tirupattur CEO AS Amudha following complaints that he had illegally felled and sold teak trees on the campus earlier this month.

The act resulted in locals staging a sit-in in the school campus demanding action against the headmaster, leading to an enquiry by the education officials.

The probe revealed the headmaster was responsible for cutting and selling 18 teak trees inside the campus illegally. Further inquiries are on.