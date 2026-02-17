Headmaster sexually harasses Class V student in Namakkal, held

COIMBATORE: A 58-year-old school headmaster has been arrested for sexually harassing a class V student at a government school in Namakkal.
Police said the accused, Sundararaj, a resident of Kabilarmalai, is the headmaster of the Panchayat Union Primary School in Arasampalayam near Paramathi Velur.
Police said the headmaster had misbehaved with the student on 10 February at the school premises. Based on a complaint by the child’s parents, the All Women Police Station (AWPS) in Paramathi Velur registered a case under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO) and arrested the accused on Sunday. Further inquiries are on.