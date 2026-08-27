Headmaster honoured posthumously for saving schoolboy; CM Vijay presents medal to wife

Late PS Gowrisankar Raja, headmaster of Eluvapalli Panchayat Union Primary School, was selected for the award in recognition of his exceptional courage and sacrifice.

On March 5, 2025, during the lunch break, Class III student Nithin accidentally slipped into a farm pond located near the school. On seeing the boy struggling in the water, Gowrisankar Raja attempted to rescue him.

However, despite his efforts, both the eight-year-old boy and the headmaster died in the incident.

The Sarvottam Jeevan Raksha Award is given by the Centre for acts of exceptional bravery in saving lives. Nominations are received from State governments every year, following which the awardees are selected and announced by the President.