Headmaster honoured posthumously for saving schoolboy; CM Vijay presents medal to wife

CHENNAI: A government school headmaster from Krishnagiri district, who died while attempting to save an eight-year-old student from drowning, has been posthumously honoured with the Centre’s Sarvottam Jeevan Raksha Award for 2025.
Late PS Gowrisankar Raja, headmaster of Eluvapalli Panchayat Union Primary School, was selected for the award in recognition of his exceptional courage and sacrifice.
On March 5, 2025, during the lunch break, Class III student Nithin accidentally slipped into a farm pond located near the school. On seeing the boy struggling in the water, Gowrisankar Raja attempted to rescue him.
However, despite his efforts, both the eight-year-old boy and the headmaster died in the incident.
The Sarvottam Jeevan Raksha Award is given by the Centre for acts of exceptional bravery in saving lives. Nominations are received from State governments every year, following which the awardees are selected and announced by the President.
At the Secretariat on Thursday, Chief Minister Vijay presented the award medal and certificate to K.Sirisha, wife of the deceased headmaster.
The award was presented in recognition of Gowrisankar Raja’s bravery, courage and supreme sacrifice while attempting to save the schoolboy.