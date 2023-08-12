Headmaster held under Pocso for asking girl students to massage

COIMBATORE: A 51-year-old headmaster of a government school in Salem was arrested on Friday for allegedly asking girl students to massage his arms and legs. He was also placed under suspension.

Police said Raja, who was working as a headmaster in the panchayat union school in Karungallur in Kolathur, had asked girl students to massage his arms and legs during class hours. There are around 140 students studying in the school, which has five teachers.

After students informed their parents about this, the irate parents gheraoed the school on Thursday and also tried to attack the headmaster. However, they withdrew the protest after the police officials from Kolathur station and Mettur tahsildar Muthuraja held talks with them and assured action against the headmaster after an investigation. Police took Raja to the All Women Police Station (AWPS) in Mettur for questioning. After inquiries confirmed his offence, the police arrested him under Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Pocso) Act.

He was produced in a court in Mettur and was remanded in judicial custody for 15 days. Raja was then lodged in Salem Central Prison. Meanwhile, officials from the Education Department held a separate inquiry on the charges against Raja and placed him under suspension.