'Headless' TNPSC fails job aspirants

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) is the only hope for Tamil youth and a major gateway for those who are aiming for State government jobs.



Every day, thousands of aspirants are preparing for various competitive exams conducted by the Commission. However, a huge question prevailing now seeks to know whether TNPSC is still alive.



TNPSC, which is supposed to have 14 members, currently has no permanent chairman or full strength. Balachandran, who was the Chairman, retired in 2022 and C Munianathan, a member of the TNPSC was appointed Chairman-in-charge from June 10, 2022, onwards.



But the total strength of the panel now is just 3 members. There have also been allegations of mismanagement due to the low strength prevailing in TNPSC. Presently, there are more than 4 lakh vacancies in the State government departments and TNPSC is responsible for recruitment of personnel into the State’s public service.



TNPSC has to advise the government on all matters relating to the framing of recruitment rules, principles to be followed in making appointments and promotions, transfers from one service to another service, and also the disciplinary matters affecting government servants.



It has also the responsibility to conduct examinations for the selection of candidates under direct recruitment to the State, Subordinate, and Ministerial services. Due to the lack of ‘power centre and decision-making’ authorities, the TNPSC is struggling to implement its decisions, besides handling day-to-day administration, departmental promotion committees, oral tests for recruitment, etc.



Further, TNPSC faces issues with notifications, annual planning, conducting written examinations, interviews, and declaring the results on time.



Endorsing the struggles, the former chairman of TNPSC and retired IPS officer and former MLA R Nataraj said that the State government must fill up existing member slots and appoint a permanent chairman to regularise the system.



“To execute all aspects of TNPSC, the full strength of members is a must. For example, UPSC follows schedules and functions properly. Whereas the TNPSC is stuttering,” he opined.



“When TNPSC operates properly, the government machinery will also function properly. The State government must fill the existing vacancies and appoint a full-time chairman as soon as possible,” R Nataraj said.



When DT Next contacted Minister Thangam Thennarasu, who holds the portfolio of Human Resources Management, regarding the existing vacancies, he said that he will soon address the issues after consulting with Chief Minister MK Stalin.



Notably, the then minister for Human Resources Management Palanivel Thiaga Rajan had proposed reforms in the Commission.

