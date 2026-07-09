Headless TNERC opens applications for multiple posts

As per Section 84(1) of the Electricity Act, the Chairperson and Members should be persons of ability, integrity and standing with adequate knowledge of, and proven capacity in dealing with matters relating to engineering, finance, commerce, economics, law or management. For the post of Member (Legal), the candidate should be or have been a judicial officer, or possess substantial experience in legal practice with the qualifications required for appointment as a High Court judge or a District Judge.

The appointments will be for a term of five years from the date of joining or until the incumbent attains the age of 65 years, whichever is earlier. Persons having any financial or other interest likely to prejudice the discharge of their functions as Chairperson or Member are not eligible for appointment.

Applications should reach the Principal Secretary, Energy Department, Fort St. George, Chennai, or be submitted through the department’s website by 6 pm on July 28