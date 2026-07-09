Headless TNERC opens applications for multiple posts

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu government has invited applications for the posts of Chairperson, Member and Member (Legal) of the Tamil Nadu Electricity Regulatory Commission (TNERC), with the electricity regulator becoming completely defunct for the first time since its constitution in 1999 after all three statutory positions fell vacant.
To fill the vacancies, the State has constituted a three-member selection committee headed by retired Madras High Court judge RMT Teekaa Raman. The committee also comprises the Chief Secretary to the Tamil Nadu government and the Chairperson of the Central Electricity Authority.
The Commission became headless after Chairperson S Manivannan submitted his resignation on June 19, and subsequently left on June 24. The vacancies had arisen in phases, with Member (Legal) B Mohan demitting office on March 9, and Member K Venkatesan completing his tenure on June 1, leaving TNERC without any statutory office-bearers.
As per Section 84(1) of the Electricity Act, the Chairperson and Members should be persons of ability, integrity and standing with adequate knowledge of, and proven capacity in dealing with matters relating to engineering, finance, commerce, economics, law or management. For the post of Member (Legal), the candidate should be or have been a judicial officer, or possess substantial experience in legal practice with the qualifications required for appointment as a High Court judge or a District Judge.
The appointments will be for a term of five years from the date of joining or until the incumbent attains the age of 65 years, whichever is earlier. Persons having any financial or other interest likely to prejudice the discharge of their functions as Chairperson or Member are not eligible for appointment.
Applications should reach the Principal Secretary, Energy Department, Fort St. George, Chennai, or be submitted through the department’s website by 6 pm on July 28