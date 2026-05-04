Head to HQ, shun comments on allies: TNCC to candidates

CHENNAI: The Congress high command has issued detailed instructions to its booth agents, candidates, and party functionaries, emphasising vigilance, discipline, and result coordination ahead of counting, underscoring the importance of every single vote.
In a key directive, the party has instructed all winning candidates to report immediately to the Tamil Nadu Congress Committee headquarters at Sathyamurthy Bhavan in Chennai upon their victory. This move is aimed at facilitating discussions on future political strategy and party activities.
The high command has also advised party members and candidates to maintain restraint on social media and refrain from posting any negative comments about alliance partners. Party sources indicate that Congress is aiming to secure a significant role in the next government and is optimistic about winning more than 20 of the 28 seats it is contesting.
Party sources said the high command has clearly instructed cadres to avoid any form of confrontation or violence during the counting process. According to sources, the leadership has stressed that every single vote is crucial, with particular attention to postal ballots, which are expected to play a significant role in determining outcomes in several constituencies, especially in a close contest.