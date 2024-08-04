Head-on collision: 5 of family riding on bike killed

MADURAI: Five of a family riding on a bike were killed in a road accident at Nallampatti Pirivu on Natham road in Dindigul on Saturday. The accident reportedly happened around 11.45 am when another bike collided head-on with their two-wheeler, after being hit by a car. The deceased has been identified as George (35) of Rendalaparai village, his wife Aruna (28) and their children Rakshan Joe (7) and Rakshitha (5). They succumbed to injuries on the spot. The other victim, identified as Saroja Mary (60), the mother-in-law of George, suffered head injuries and was rushed to Dindigul Government Hospital. The critically injured Saroja Mary was later referred to Government Rajaji Hospital, Madurai, where she succumbed to injuries. Vehicular traffic was affected for some time until the accident site site was cleared. Dindigul Taluk Deputy Superintendent of Police (in-charge) Senthil Kumar inspected the accident site and held enquiries. Inquiries revealed that a car accidentally hit the rear end of the bike, and on the impact, the deceased were thrown off the two-wheeler. Based on a complaint, Dindigul Taluk police have filed a case, sources said.