Head-on collision: 4 of family killed, 2 critical in Tirupur 

CHENNAI: Four family members died, leaving two in critical condition, in a head-on collision between a tourist van and car near Madathukulam in Tirupur district.

According to a Thanthi TV report, the family members were returning from Palani after attending a mourning event at a relative's house.

In the tourist van, more than 20 people were traveling who met with the accident and are treated for minor injuries, reports added.

The Madathukulam police are investigating the case.

Further details are awaited.