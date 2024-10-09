Begin typing your search...

    Head-on collision: 4 of family killed, 2 critical in Tirupur 

    In the tourist van, more than 20 people were traveling who met with the accident and are treated for minor injuries, reports added.

    ByOnline DeskOnline Desk|9 Oct 2024 3:58 AM GMT
    Head-on collision: 4 of family killed, 2 critical in Tirupur 
    X
    Image from the spot (Daily Thanthi)

    CHENNAI: Four family members died, leaving two in critical condition, in a head-on collision between a tourist van and car near Madathukulam in Tirupur district.

    According to a Thanthi TV report, the family members were returning from Palani after attending a mourning event at a relative's house.

    In the tourist van, more than 20 people were traveling who met with the accident and are treated for minor injuries, reports added.

    The Madathukulam police are investigating the case.

    Further details are awaited.

    accidentCollisionKilled
    Online Desk

      Next Story
      Related Articles
      Most Read

      © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

      X
      sidekick