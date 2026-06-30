Head Master held for accepting bribe from teacher in Tiruchy

TIRUCHY: A headmaster and DEO in charge was arrested from Tiruchy on Tuesday for accepting a bribe of Rs 30,000 from a teacher for recommending the increment based on her TET results.
It is said that a teacher working in Boiler Plant Higher Secondary School, near BHEL, who had cleared TET for increment, approached Pugalendhi, Headmaster of Thandalaiputhur Government Higher Secondary School in Musiri, who is also in charge of Tiruchy District Educational Officer, for processing her increment recommendation.
However, Pugalendi demanded a bribe of Rs 30,000 to process her application. The teacher informed her husband, who approached the Tiruchy DVAC and lodged a complaint.
Based on the complaint, the DVAC team went to the spot and caught Pugalendhi red-handed while accepting a bribe from the teacher. Subsequently, he was arrested, and further inquiries are ongoing.