Head constable among 4 killed as cars collide head-on near Puducherry-Villupuram NH

CHENNAI: Four people, including a police head constable were killed in a head-on collision between two cars on the Madagadipet flyover near the Puducherry-Villupuram National Highway. The accident also left three women passengers severely injured.

According to a Thanthi TV report, the head constable killed in the accident has been identified as Prabhakaran, who was working at the Villupuram West Police Station.

The injured women have been admitted to the Mundiyampakkam Government Hospital for treatment.

Further details are awaited.