HCL scheme for tribal students

CHENGALPATTU: Collector AK Rahul Nadh on Wednesday said that HCL is offering a program where those who have completed their Class 12 under Tamil Nadu Adi Dravidar Housing and Development Corporation (TAHDCO) in 2022-2023 can avail a job and simultaneously pursue courses such as B.Sc (Computing Designing) B.Com, BCA & BBA Degree courses. He said that the students can work and pursue degrees at prominent institutions. Those eligible should belong to Adi Dravidian and Tribal caste and must have secured 60 per cent marks in 2022 and 75 per cent in 2023. The family income of the candidates should be less than Rs 3 lakh per annum and they must have passed the entrance examination conducted by HCL. Coaching for the entrance exam and the costs for it will be provided by TAHDCO and candidates can get an annual salary of Rs 1.7 to Rs 2.2 lakhs under the scheme. Those interested can join the training by appling on the TAHDCO website at ww.tahdco.com.