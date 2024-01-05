HC verdict on Rajesh Das’s plea today

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court is pronouncing orders today on a plea filed by ex-DGP Rajesh Das seeking to transfer the hearing of sexual harassment case against him from Villupuram district court.

Rajesh Das has sought moving the hearing from Villupuram district court and pleaded that he is fine with any other sessions court. The case was listed before Justice N Anand Venkatesh in the HC. After hearing contentions of the IPS officer, the judge posted the matter for today to pronounce orders.

Villupuram Chief Judicial Magistrate had sentenced Rajesh Das to three year imprisonment in a case of harassing a women IPS officer. Aggrieved by the sentence, Rajesh Das approached the Villupuram Principal district court.

Even as the pronouncement of judgment in his appeal is pending before the Principal court, Rajesh Das approached HC to transfer the case from appellate court to some other sessions court. The ex-cop argued that the appellate court had decided to pronounce the judgment without hearing his contentions.

Rajesh Das contended that the appellate court is unduly influenced by the huge adverse publicity against him. The petitioner claimed that he doesn’t have confidence of getting justice at the appellate court due to this circumstance and sought to transfer the case.

The appellate court has already scheduled the pronouncement of judgment in Rajesh Das’s appeal on January 6.