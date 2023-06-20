HC to hear PIL to implement EWS quota on July 10

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court on Tuesday agreed to hear a Public Interest Litigation plea filed against non-implementation of 10% Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) quota in state government jobs and educational institutions.

Accepting a request made by counsel K Subbu Ranga Bharathi for an early hearing of the Public Interest Litigation plea filed by his client Periya Nambi Narashimha Gopalan (a priest from Ambasamudram, Tirunelveli), the first division bench comprising Chief Justice SV Gangapurwala and Justice PD Audikesavalu directed the High Court Registry to list the matter on July 10.

Earlier in July 2020, the High Court which heard the plea, had taken note of a submission made by a Special Government Pleader that the 103rd Constitutional amendment had been challenged before the Supreme Court and ordered listing of the present plea after the Supreme Court decides the issue.

Therefore, the petitioner wanted the High Court to now take up his plea for implementation of the quota in state government jobs and educational institutions as the apex court had in November 2022 upheld the validity of the Constitutional amendment through which the 10% EWS quota was introduced and dismissed the review petitions too in May, 2023.