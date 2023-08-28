HC to form committee to examine qualifications of priests in temples

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court on Monday said that a committee will be set up to examine the qualifications of priests in temples.

Hearing a plea filed by Rangarajan Narasimhan of Srirangam, the special division bench comprising Justices R Mahadevan and PD Audikesavalu said that a committee will be set up to examine the qualifications of priests in the temples related to Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowment Department (HR&CE) and since children are also working as priests, an age limit should be set up for the appointment of priests.

Further, the court observed that the committees including the ancient committee which gives permission for the renovation of temples will be changed.

During the course of the hearing, the counsel representing the petitioner Rangarajan Narasimhan contended that the Executive Officer (EO) of Thirukkannapuram Neelamegha Perumal temple (One of the 108 Divya Desams) announced that he would hold a Baalaalayam in the temple and he alleged that the notice was issued without any committee being constituted for Baalaalayam.

He further contended that there are no details about where the money was collected for the restoration work. Subsequently, the bench questioned whether the money donated to the restoration work was being audited and how is the Baalaalayam planned without setting up a task force.

Responding to this, the Special Public Prosecutor representing HR&CE submitted that the Baalaalayam work has been notified on the basis of priests and sought time to file a report with full details on whether the donation is being audited and has a review committee been set up.

Recording the submissions, the court adjourned the hearing to August 31.

Earlier, Rangarajan Narasimhan had moved a petition alleging that the Executive Officer (EO appointed by HR&CE) of the Thirukannapuram Neela Megha Perumal temple was violating the legacy of the temple.