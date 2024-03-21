HC tells State to monitor FL2 liquor licence holders

CHENNAI: The State should ensure that no special (FL2) holders, for serving liquor in international events at stadia and convention halls, misuse it by selling it, directed the Madras High Court and also directed that officials should be present in the venue to monitor the event.

First division bench comprising Chief Justice SV Gangapurwala and Justice D Bharatha Chakravarthy heard a PIL preferred by advocate K Balu challenging the government’s decision to amend the Tamil Nadu Liquor (Licence and Permit) Rules, 1981.

The bench directed that the State should ensure no special licence holders misusing it by selling liquor to the guests during the international events indirectly through overcharging the entry. Officials from the Prohibition and Excise department should be stationed in the event to monitor that the liquor is distributed in enclosed space and not in open space, directed the bench.

Senior counsel NL Raja appearing for the petitioner submitted that Section 4 A of the Tamil Nadu Prohibition Act prohibits anyone being intoxicated in a public place, however, the new amendment to the Act permits the consumption of liquor in convention halls and stadia.

If the State wants to permit the consumption of liquor in public, it should be done by amending relevant provisions and should be tabled in the State Assembly, submitted the counsel.

Only Tasmac is the authority to store and sell the liquor bottles in the State, but the new amendment allows private individuals to store the liquor and sell it, said the counsel.

Advocate General PS Raman, submitted that the FL2 is a special licence that will be given to the private who satisfies all the norms and the liquor will be served only in enclosed space. The bench posted the matter to April 18 for further arguments.

