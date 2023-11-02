HC summons Home Secretary, DGP for not permitting RSS rally despite court order

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court (MHC) has summoned Tamil Nadu Home Secretary Amudha and Director General of Police (DGP) Shankar Jiwal for noncompliance with the court order to allow the route march of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS).

Justice G Jayachandran issued notice to the Home Secretary and DGP to appear before the court within four weeks and adjourned the hearing.

A contempt petition was filed before the MHC stating that even though the court has allowed RSS to conduct route marches across the state between October 22 to 29 the Tamil Nadu government has not granted permission.

On October 16, Justice G Jayachandran permitted RSS to conduct route marches to commemorate the 76th Independence Day with conditions.

However, the petitioner contended that the state police had not granted permission when they approached. It is a case of clear noncompliance with a court order and sought action against the Home Secretary and DGP.

The counsel for the police submitted that the appeal challenging the order is still pending before the Supreme Court and it will be listed in two days.

However, the judge refused the submission and issued notice to the Home Secretary and DGP.