HC seeks TN response on not paying law officers’ fees

CHENNAI: Expressing its displeasure that only a tiny fraction of the bills submitted by government law officers were cleared so far despite an earlier direction that it had issued, the Madras High Court directed the State government to submit an affidavit in this regard.

The government submitted an affidavit regarding the payment of fees to law officers before a division bench comprising Justice R Senthil Kumar and Justice G Arul Murugan, stating that government law officers have submitted 4,638 fees bills between September and December 15.

In total, 943 bills were uploaded on the website and 9 bills have been cleared so far, said the affidavit.

Not impressed by the submission, the bench expressed its displeasure and directed the government to explain why only a meagre percentage of the bills were cleared. It then posted the matter to January 22 for further hearing.

The court was hearing a case regarding fee requests of law officers, government advocates and pleaders.

Earlier, it had directed the State to appoint a special officer to issue a government order to decide on the fee requests for the government advocates and pleaders. The State was also told to appoint separate officers in each department and create a dedicated website to clear law officers’ fees request. However, the State submitted that merely nine bills have been cleared so far, even after the court’s directions.