HC seeks TN govt's counter to plea seeking CBI probe in Jayalalithaa's death

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court on Monday directed the State to file a counter to a petition seeking a court-monitored CBI probe into the death of late Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa.

The first division bench of acting Chief Justice R Mahadevan and Justice Mohammed Shaffiq heard the petition moved by Ramkumar Adityan seeking a CBI probe.

The petitioner submitted that despite the Retired Justice Arumugasamy Commission recommending an investigation regarding the suspicious events that occurred during Jayalalithaa's hospitalisation, no steps have been taken.

When the late CM was admitted to the Apollo Hospital on September 22, 2016, it was said that she was having a fever and dehydration. Later, she was said to have become stable and reportedly ate food such as idlis with sambar, however, on December 5, it was announced that Jayalalithaa had died. Hence, the chronology of events raises suspicion, which hasn't been cleared even after seven years since her death, said the petitioner.

The petitioner also recalled Apollo Hospitals' executive chairman Prathap C Reddy as saying that on instruction, the hospital management had switched off all the CCTV camera units on the floor where Jayalalithaa was admitted.

The petitioner wondered on whose instructions the CCTV units were switched off and stated that such aspects have not been investigated.

Further, the petitioner also sought to direct the State to submit the alleged letter written by Jayalalithaa requesting to allocate all the departments that she handled as CM to party leader O Panneerselvam.

After the submission, the bench directed the State to file a counter and posted the matter after two weeks.